Hajiji received in audience by Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was granted an audience by Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail in Kuala Lumpur today.

Also present was Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who is also Sabah Football Association (SAFA) president.

Hajiji, in his Facebook post, said several important matters were discussed during the meeting, including potential economic opportunities for Sabah and Johor.

He said they also touched on implementing Sabah’s football development agenda through collaboration with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), which is owned by the Johor Regent.

“The close cooperation between SAFA and JDT will also focus on efforts to enhance the development of football at the youth level and to unearth talents in remote areas,” he said.

Hajiji thanked His Royal Highness for giving a personal contribution to SAFA.