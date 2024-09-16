Halal certification report to be presented to cabinet this Wednesday - Mohd Na’im

PUTRAJAYA: The report on the proposal for mandatory halal certification is nearing completion and is set to be presented to the Cabinet this Wednesday, according to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that a draft proposal to make halal certification mandatory for all food premises has also been prepared and will be presented at the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

“Among the areas that we will cover is related to the proposal to make halal preparation mandatory, because that will go through a rather lengthy process... Currently, we have a policy that halal certification is voluntary.

“We want to explore the possibility of making halal certification mandatory due to growing concerns among the Muslim community,” he told the media during the National-level Maulidur Rasul celebration here, today.

Mohd Na’im added that if the initial proposal requires further discussion, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) will engage with all relevant stakeholders.

He added that if the Cabinet approves the proposal, a comprehensive study will follow, including seeking the views of the Malay Rulers, as the issue pertains to religion, along with engagement sessions involving all relevant stakeholders.

He further clarified that input from various associations, restaurant operators, and other stakeholders will also be considered.

“Once the detailed study is completed and if the Cabinet agrees, we will prepare a proposal for submission. Simultaneously, a paper will be drafted for presentation to the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI).

“These two top authorities will ultimately decide whether the policy to mandate halal certification can be implemented,” he said.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim instructed Mohd Na’im to prepare a comprehensive report on the proposal for mandatory halal certification.