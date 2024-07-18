Handbag believed to be Nur Farah Kartini’s found in search in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: A handbag believed to belong to murder victim Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah was found during a search operation conducted at Sungai Trolak Kampung Batu, Perak, yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the discovery of the evidence.

“Yes. The bag found is believed to belong to the victim,“ he said when contacted by the media today.

Previous media reports said a search for remaining evidence was conducted near Sungai Trolak in Perak.

The location is approximately 20 minutes from a ditch in an oil palm plantation near Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, which was previously the search area for evidence.

The police search conducted in the ditch area at Kampung Sri Kledang previously found a smartphone believed to belong to the victim.

Bernama reported that the body of Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was found in an oil palm plantation area in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, around 6 pm on Monday.

She was reported missing on July 10 after delivering a rental car to a customer,

A 26-year-old policeman in Perak has been remanded for seven days until July 22 to assist in investigations into her murder.