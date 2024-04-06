PETALING JAYA: A 60-year-old man from Penang - who had been betting on his bosses’ car registration numbers for years - struck big after winning RM10.6 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on May 26.

The renovation handyman said that he and his colleagues had admired his bosses’ sleek European cars for years.

“The bosses drive nice European cars to work, which makes all of us so envious and we were dreaming of driving one too. So I started betting on their car plate numbers – 9114 & 2230 - for many years and that was how I won the jackpot,“ said the lucky winner who came to collect his winnings at STM Lottery Sdn Bhd in Kuala Lumpur recently.

ALSO READ: Lucky Malaysian in Negeri Sembilan wins RM64 million jackpot

Staying grounded, he said he was ‘very content’ with the fact that he was now a multi-millionaire, adding that it was now time for him to enjoy life with his family.

The winning ticket, a System-4 purchase, won him a jaw-dropping RM10,627,969.15. In addition, he received an extra RM672 as a System Play bonus.

ALSO READ:

Cheras resident strikes gold and bags RM10.9 Million Jackpot as Magnum 4D’s first 2024 winner

Security guard from Sabah wins RM13.4 million Toto Jackpot