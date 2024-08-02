KUALA LUMPUR: A dream turned into reality for a fortunate resident of Cheras as he clinched the coveted title of Magnum 4D’s first Jackpot winner for the year, walking away with the grand prize of RM10.9 million in a recent Jackpot draw.

This remarkable win marks a triumphant and life-altering milestone for him in the year 2024.

The winner’s strategic approach involved selecting 16 numbers using the Jackpot system play-16, a decision that has now forever changed the course of his life.

Among his chosen numbers, 7474 and 3964, stood out, each weaving a fascinating tale of perseverance and mathematical intuition that led to his stroke of luck.

“7474 has always held a special place in my heart. Its double-number allure has brought me luck in the past, yielding small winnings. It has never failed to deliver,” the winner shared. “The inclusion of 3964 was not coincidental either.

“This set of numbers had previously secured a top-three spot in past draws. I enjoy experimenting with numbers and various combinations, often analyzing past winning numbers.

“By applying mathematical calculations, I decided to take a chance on these sets of numbers. When I won, I couldn’t believe my luck,” he reminisced with joy.

The thrilling moment unfolded on a serene Sunday evening, following a dinner function, when the winner eagerly checked the draw results.

The sight of 7474 initially sparked excitement, but it was the subsequent discovery of 3964 that truly ignited his happiness.

“I was ecstatic, to say the least. I double-checked the draw numbers just to be sure. The outcome felt surreal, prompting me to capture the moment by taking a photo of my tickets.

I was overwhelmed with joy, experiencing a whirlwind of emotions,“ he shared enthusiastically.

When asked about his plans for his newfound wealth, the fortunate winner outlined a thoughtful strategy.

“I intend to invest in property and diversify my investments to capitalize on various opportunities.

“Additionally, I hold the community close to my heart, and a portion of my winnings will be allocated to charity, specifically offering scholarships to B40 students.

“Giving back is an integral part of this newfound fortune,“ he revealed graciously.