Haniyeh’s assassination may trigger regional war in the middle east, senate told

KUALA LUMPUR: The assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh has some huge implications for global stability and peace with the threat of triggering a regional war in the Middle East, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the entire Malaysian Cabinet and the people stand in solidarity with the Palestinians and strongly condemn the brutal killing of Haniyeh.

“The killing has directly contributed to the escalation of the war. It further breeds the prospect of a war in Gaza and dragged various countries in the Middle East to the battlefield.

“This will make the world face a more acute global security crisis and threaten the growth and stability of the world economy as well as human wellbeing,” he said when reading his statement for the motion of solidarity with the Palestinian people at the Senate sitting.

The statement was in response to the brutal killing of Haniyeh, who was also the former Prime Minister of Palestine, in an airstrike that targeted his residence in Tehran, Iran, yesterday.

Mohamad said the assassination of Haniyeh had also hampered efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and create lasting peace in Palestine.

“How can the ceasefire efforts continue when the main player and negotiator of the ceasefire talks was brutally killed? All this clearly shows the real goal of the Israeli regime, which is to continue the agenda of genocide, atrocities and violence against the Palestinian people.

“What was killed yesterday was not only a top Palestinian leader but also a prospect for a long-lasting peace,” he said.

Mohamad said the Malaysian Government also believes that, with Haniyeh’s death, efforts to prevent the conflict in Palestine from escalating have not only failed but have indeed reached a dead end.

He said the government also anticipated an unstoppable reaction to Haniyeh’s assassination, which will definitely cause more casualties, destruction and suffering.

