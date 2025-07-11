Chery Malaysia donates RM50k to KWASN for sports development

CHERY Malaysia, an automotive manufacturer, has contributed RM50,000 to the National Sports Trust Fund (KWASN), reflecting the corporate sector’s continuous support for national sports development.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) stated that they appreciate the contribution, which was announced during the launch of the Chery Tiggo Cross last Wednesday.

Adding to this, Chery Malaysia will also contribute a portion of the profits from the sale of the Chery Tiggo Cross model to KWASN, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to KBS’s efforts in promoting and developing sports, aligning with the National Sports Vision 2030.

“Chery Malaysia has gifted cars to Malaysian athletes who won medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Strategic collaborations between the government and private sectors like this not only have the potential to elevate national sports performance to a higher level but also serve as an appreciation for athletes who have brought glory to the country on the world stage,“ according to a KBS statement today.

KBS also encourages more companies and corporate entities to contribute to KWASN or any sports development initiatives, whether in the form of sponsorship, financial contributions, or collaboration in talent development programs.

KWASN is a trust fund open to the public, aiming to provide grants for organising sports activities at national and international levels, including athlete participation, specifically to help improve the ranking of national athletes. - Bernama