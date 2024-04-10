Haringgaroo Exercise: Local residents advised to skip hunting during army drill

SIBU: The Ninth Malaysian Infantry Brigade will hold a bilateral exercise called Haringgaroo Series 74/2024 between the Malaysian Army (TDM) and the Australian Army (TDA) from Oct 17-31.

The bilateral training of the Third Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (TDM) and Rifle Company Butterworth (TDA) will be carried out in ​​Sibu-Stapang-Nanga Sekuau.

Accordingly, the First Division of the Malaysian Infantry in a statement here today advised road users and owners of farms, orchards and local residents not to do any animal hunting or other jungle activities in the training area.

This is to ensure the safety of residents while the army training is carried out.

Ninth Malaysian Infantry Brigade Commander Brig-Gen Ahmad Norzaini Badrun said the main objective of the exercise was to further strengthen the friendly ties between TDM and TDA in empowering joint training.

He requested villagers around the exercise zone to fully cooperate with the military forces that will be training there.