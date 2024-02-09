Harness National Day spirit to strive for better performance - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all Malaysians to harness the spirit demonstrated during the National Day 2024 celebrations to drive self-improvement and enhance performance in all areas.

He said the extraordinary success of the 67th National Day celebrations last Saturday proved that when there is determination, all Malaysians are capable of achieving much more.

“I witnessed the Jalur Gemilang being proudly displayed around the world, and we are thankful for the peace and stability in our country and the increasing (patriotic) spirit among our people.

“This spirit is not always consistently present. While we have celebrated 67 years of independence, not every year has seen the same level of enthusiasm. We must harness this spirit to boost our confidence and strive for improvement in all areas.”

Anwar said this when addressing the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly here today.

This year’s National Day was celebrated at Dataran Putrajaya under the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka.’

Over 100,000 Malaysians from various races, religions and backgrounds attended the celebration to showcase their love for the nation, while enjoying a variety of performances and witnessing the parade of national assets, including defence assets.