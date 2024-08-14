High Court throws out Rosli Dahlan’s legal challenge over ASNB accounts’ seizure

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer Rosli Dahlan failed to obtain leave from the High Court to initiate a judicial review against the police and government for seizing his four Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) accounts over money laundering allegations.

Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh when dismissing Rosli’s application said the seizure of Rosli’s accounts was part and parcel of police investigations.

“There is no evidence before me that the investigation has been completed. The applicant (Rosli) is practically inviting this court to set aside the seizure order when the investigation process is yet to be completed. I do not, with respect, think that this court can intervene at this stage,“ he said.

The judge further said there is no allegation of mala fide on the part of the deputy public prosecutor in the exercise of his powers under Section 50 of Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 in issuing the seizure order.

“This application for leave is therefore refused. In view that this case is of public interest, I am not making any order as to costs,“ he added.

In his application filed in April this year, Rosli had named Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Commercial Crime Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohammed Yoosuf, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Attorney-General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Muhammad Zulfadli Mohd Nawawi and the Malaysian government as respondents.

Rosli was represented by lawyer Datuk DP Naban while senior federal counsel Rahazlan Affandi Abdul Rahim appeared for the police and the government.