UUM student killed while waiting to board bus

ALOR SETAR: A Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) female student died after being crushed in a freak accident involving two buses in front of a bus stop near Jalan Persiaran Perdana, UUM this morning.

The victim, Manarina Hasya Muhamad Karim, 22, was confirmed dead after being treated for almost 10 hours at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here, Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim said.

The student was queuing up to board a bus that had stopped at the bus stop when it was hit from behind by another bus, driven by a 32-year-old man.

“The impact made the front bus slide to the front and hit a metal road divider and pinned the victim who was walking in queue to board the bus.

“The victim, from Johor Bahru, was sent to the hospital before being confirmed dead while being treated,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile UUM deputy vice-chancellor (student affairs and alumni) Prof Dr Ahmad Martadha Mohamed posted his condolences to the student and her family on Facebook.

“Following the accident involving the campus shuttle bus, the university is waiting for a complete report from the UUM security department and has contacted the police about the matter... the police are conducting a complete investigation and a complete report will follow,” he added.