Sabah gov’t donates RM110,000 for Kinabalu journalism awards

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government is donating RM110,000 for this year’s Kinabalu Journalism Awards, an increase compared to the RM100,000 last year.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor presented the donation to the organiser, Sabah Journalist Association (SJA) at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri event with the media at Dewan Bankuasi, Menara Kinabalu tonight.

The Chief Minister’s Department’s media and communications director Datuk Lucy Irene Yong said in her speech that the event was specially hosted by the Chief Minister for media practitioners as the state government valued the role and cooperation of the media, which has continued to support and assist in reporting government programmes.

She added that this year’s celebrations were different as it was held at Menara Kinabalu’s beautiful hall.

The event was also attended by Assistant Minister to the Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Ruslan Muharam, Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, state Information director Puan Jainisah Mohd Noor, Malaysian Broadcasting Department, Sabah director Mohd Yusni Mohamed Ali, SJA president Mariah Doksil, Kota Kinabalu Journalist Association president Jimmy Goh, as well as newspaper and new portal chief editors and bureau chiefs.