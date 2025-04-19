KUALA LUMPUR: Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has failed to retain his position as Setiawangsa PKR division Chief, losing to challenger Datuk Afdlin Shauki in the party’s divisional elections held today.

Afdlin, a renowned actor and film director, secured 631 votes to defeat Nik Nazmi, who is also party vice-president.

Nik Nazmi received 563 votes.

The result was announced via the 2025 PKR election website https://pemilihan.keadilanrakyat.org.

Afdlin, who joined PKR in 2021, had previously contested the same position in 2022 but was defeated by Nik Nazmi, who is also Setiawangsa MP.

Meanwhile, the Setiawangsa division vice-chief contest was won by Muhammad Ibrahim Hilmy Noor Mohamed, who garnered 618 votes, overcoming challenger Tukiman Mahat, who received 557 votes.

The second phase of the elections, including for the women and youth wings, is taking place from April 18 to 20, involving Terengganu, Kelantan, the Federal Territories, Pahang, Penang, Johor and Sabah.

The first phase was held from April 11 to 13, covering Kedah, Perlis, Selangor, Melaka, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak.

The elections for the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP), Women’s Central Leadership Council (MPWP) and Youth Central Leadership Council (MPAMKP) will take place on May 24.

Meanwhile, Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy failed to win the Bukit Bintang PKR division chief’s post after obtaining 683 votes, losing to her challenger Anwar Pawan Chik, who received 807 votes.

Previously, Saraswathy, who is also a PKR vice-president, had announced her candidacy in the division, citing her 26 years of service to the Bukit Bintang community.

Batu MP P. Prabakaran also failed to secure the Batu division chief’s post after garnering only 793 votes, while lawyer Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi emerged victorious with 946 votes.

Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan, who contested the Wangsa Maju division chief’s post, lost after obtaining 495 votes against incumbent Lai Chen Heng, who received 587 votes.

Zahir previously served as Titiwangsa division chief since 2015 and was elected to the PKR Central Leadership Council in the party’s 2022 polls, subsequently being appointed as organising secretary.