Home Ministry to review Act 7; consider removing names from criminal register

PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry is considering changes to the Registration of Criminals and Undesirable Persons Act 1969 (Act 7) to allow some individuals to have their names removed from the criminal register, with the goal of helping them rebuild their lives.

Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the review aims to enable affected individuals to apply for jobs or start businesses, New Straits Times reported.

This group includes those who have been investigated but not charged, those who have served sentences, and those detained under preventive laws. Despite some receiving a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, their names remain on the list.

“We haven’t made any decision yet. The police and the ministry are examining this issue, particularly those who are on the list due to investigations but are not yet charged in court,“ Saifuddin said.

He noted that such individuals often face barriers in securing job opportunities or business licences due to their status.

However, the review does not guarantee removal for all individuals. The police and the ministry are examining cases, particularly those on the list due to investigations without court charges.

The review will also address the offences and criteria for inclusion on the list of undesirable persons.

The ministry also plans to reassess the act’s provisions, including interpretation and definitions, and address any overlapping matters.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Division is said to be involved in examining the law, reviewing between 400 and 600 cases daily.

Saifuddin added that the process is underway, with the number of individuals on the list reaching into the millions, and updates will be provided as decisions are made.