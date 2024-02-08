Hot weather bane of vegetable farmers

PETALING JAYA: Federation of Vegetable Farmers Association of Malaysia chairman Lim Ser Kwee said farmers across the country are worried about uncertain crop yields due to the hot and dry weather conditions caused by the southwest monsoon that is predicted to last until mid-September.

A plantation and agrotechnology expert said this could cause price instability in the market, increasing the cost of living.

Lim said farmers rely on good weather conditions for vegetable farming as it directly affects the growth and yield of their crops.

He said MetMalaysia has forecast the monsoon would change weather patterns, reducing rain clouds and rainfall.

“Weather conditions are crucial for successful vegetable farming. In the past two to three years, Malaysia has faced extreme weather conditions.

“It is challenging when it is too hot, especially when we have limited ponds and ditches as water sources. While vegetables need sunlight, the current extreme heat overwhelms the crops.”

He said temperatures reaching 35°C cause water to evaporate rapidly and vegetables cannot survive in such hot conditions, resulting in lower yields.

“For example, long beans are affected by the heat. Their yellowing leaves are an early indication of poor yields and fewer pods. Because of the weather, we are planting fewer vegetables than we used to.”

He said the rising costs of farming, including higher expenses for fuel, fertilisers and pesticides, have made it increasingly challenging for farmers.

Universiti Teknologi Mara Plantation and Agrotechnology Faculty lecturer Assoc Prof Siti Noor Hajjar Md Latip said in hot and dry weather conditions, the photosynthesis, transpiration and respiration processes in vegetables increase, reducing plant productivity and yields.

“As temperatures rise, plants focus more on these processes, potentially diminishing their overall growth and output.

“Water is an important element in vegetable production. Hot weather reduces water supply. This affects the watering system and its availability for agriculture.”

She said in farming, weather conditions play a crucial role in determining crop productivity and yield, and extreme weather caused by heat or heavy rain could significantly impact the stability of vegetable prices.

“High temperatures could cause heat stress in crops, leading to reduced yields, while excessive rainfall could result in waterlogged soil and increased risk of plant diseases.

“These conditions could decrease crop supply, driving up prices due to the imbalance between supply and demand,” she said, adding that the quantity and quality of crops are directly affected by such conditions and this poses risks to food security.

“Climate change threatens food availability, access and sustainability. To ensure food security, it is crucial to explore alternative methods for maintaining food resources and preparing for worst case scenarios.”

She said the rise in food costs is difficult to avoid when reduced vegetable yields are the cause.

She also said farmers face considerable challenges, including the need to plant vegetables under unpredictable conditions, which often requires additional expenses for fertilisers and pesticides to maintain yields.

“To better manage the risks associated with unpredictable weather patterns, farmers need to schedule their planting after considering the weather forecast.

“To stabilise food prices and ensure a steady supply of vegetables throughout the year, it is essential to have an effective storage system to maintain the freshness, quality and quantity of vegetables. This would contribute to price stability.”