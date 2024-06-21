Housewife charged with murder of five-year-old girl

IPOH: A housewife was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for allegedly murdering a five-year-old girl between June 5 and June 10.

Wan Fatimah Zahra Wan Abdullah, 27, nodded in understanding after the charge was read before Magistrate S. Punitha. No plea was recorded, however, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The woman is accused of causing the death of Iman Adelia Yusullah, aged five, at a house on Jalan Kledang Raya 23, Taman Malcop during the said period.

She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall be liable to caning.

Deputy public prosecutor Vatchira Wong Rui Fern appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented, and the court set Aug 28 for case mention pending the chemist’s report.

On June 11, the media reported the death of a 5-year-old girl suspected to have been abused in Taman Malcop on June 10.

Ipoh District police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said in a statement then that a report was received around 9.45 am on June 10 after the child was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital unconscious, where she was later pronounced dead.