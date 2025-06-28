Selangor Sultan visits renowned Yusof Ghani’s art gallery

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today visited the TAPAK Gallery in Section 8, which is owned by renowned Malaysian artist Yusof Ghani.

His Royal Highness spent nearly 40 minutes viewing the works of the Johor-born artist, whose paintings have featured in various local and international art exhibitions.

Segerak, Biring, Wajah and Ombak were among the popular paintings on display at the gallery, which has been open since 2009 and captivated the interest of the Sultan, who is known for his strong appreciation of art.

Sultan Sharafuddin also graced the unveiling of Yusof’s latest book, titled Cenderawasih: Energy and Emotion, which has been in production since 2022.

His Royal Highness also viewed a live painting demonstration by Yusof, featuring his newest creation inspired by Cenderawasih, or the Bird-of-Paradise.

Yusof, a prominent national artist, began his career in the early 1980s. His paintings have since been exhibited at numerous international art exhibitions, including in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, the United States and Canada.

Among his popular artworks are Tari, Protest, Topeng, Wayang, Hijau, Segerak, Biring, Wajah and Ombak.