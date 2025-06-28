Selangor launches RM500m SILP project to boost fisheries sector

SEKINCHAN: The Selangor government today launched the first phase of the Selangor Integrated Landing Port (SILP) project, a RM500 million initiative designed to strengthen the state’s fisheries sector and support food security efforts.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the project, set to begin by late 2026, will feature a centralised jetty, 30 to 40 fishing boat parking bays, and serviced apartments. Later phases will include boat repair facilities, maintenance zones, and tourism development areas.

Amirudin highlighted that SILP is expected to increase Selangor’s agricultural output by five per cent, positioning the state’s west coast as a key economic growth hub. The project will also serve as a model for fisheries ecosystem management, similar to Sekinchan’s successful padi cultivation system.

Currently, agriculture, including fisheries, contributes just one per cent to Selangor’s economy. However, with SILP and other initiatives like prawn farming in Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor, the state aims for a five per cent growth under the upcoming Selangor Plan.

Spanning 33.9 hectares, the first phase will include a fish auction hall, commercial fish market, tide-adaptive dock, logistics hub, and shoreline upgrades. SILP is a key part of the Sabak Bernam Development Area (SABDA) under the First Selangor Plan.