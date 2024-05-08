Housewife loses over RM100,000 in non-existent investment scheme

KUANTAN: A housewife lost RM144,750 after being deceived into investing in an investment scheme that does not exist.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 44-year-old housewife, from Jerantut, was attracted to invest in the alleged ASNB Investment Trust as it offered lucrative returns.

She said the woman made an initial investment of RM1,000 last July 21 and was told that she had earned RM30,000, but to redeem the dividend, she was asked to make payments for the processing fee.

“During the period from July 21 to last Aug 3, the victim deposited money amounting to RM144,750 in 21 transactions into 13 bank accounts given by the suspect.

“She began to realise that she had been cheated after failing to withdraw the profit from her investment profit,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and advised the public to always be cautious of non-existent investment syndicates and not to be easily influenced by investments that promise lucrative profits in a short time.