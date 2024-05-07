HRD Corp issue: KESUMA submits report to MACC

PUTRAJAYA: The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) has submitted a report on the mismanagement issue involving the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

The report, which was highlighted in the Auditor-General’s Report 2/2024 and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), was submitted by KESUMA secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud and HRD Corp chief executive Datuk Shahul Hameed Dawood at the MACC headquarters at 11 am.

In a press conference afterwards, Khairul Dzaimee said the report was submitted to the MACC in accordance with the recommendation in the LKAN for the ministry to report to the relevant enforcement agencies.

“The MACC has assured that a fair and professional investigation will be carried out immediately regarding this issue,” he said.

When asked if any HRD Corp officers would be suspended following the findings of the LKAN, Khairul Dzaimee replied, “No, only if a domestic inquiry is established will the officers be temporarily suspended.

“As this is an investigation by the MACC, there is no need for any officer to be detained or temporarily suspended,” he said.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said earlier today that KESUMA will not tolerate any violation of the law.

Sim added that the ministry would not prevent any related parties from conducting further investigations into the ministry’s agencies following the LKAN report.

Yesterday, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, in LKAN 2/2024, recommended that KESUMA refer HRD Corp’s management to the relevant enforcement agencies after the government entity failed its audit.

Wan Suraya noted that actions and decisions taken by the HRD Corp management did not comply with procedures and did not protect the interests necessary for achieving the company’s objectives.

She added that KESUMA needed to take appropriate action against the HRD Corp management for the irregularities identified.

The PAC also disclosed that a total of RM3.77 billion in levies collected from employers for training development programmes had been used by the HRD Corp to make several varied investments that were not the goal of its establishment.