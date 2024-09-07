HRD Corp issues takes centrestage during today’s Dewan Rakyat debate session

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues regarding the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) highlighted in the Auditor-General’s Report Series 2 2024 took centrestage during today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) urged for a comprehensive investigation into HRD Corp, especially from 2020 to 2022, including the possibility of power abuse.

“So much misappropriation has occurred. Whose orders, who instructed them till they dared to commit such wrongs. (For instance) the Tapah office building, why make it in Tapah? The answer (according to the report) at the particular time, the minister was from Tapah,” he said.

Voicing his support, Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) suggested that Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong bring the issue directly to the police so that a comprehensive investigation could be done.

The Auditor-General’s report had exposed actions and decisions taken by the HRD Corp management that did not comply with procedures and did not “protect the interests necessary” for achieving HRD Corp’s objectives, while the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also disclosed that RM3.77 billion from the levy collected by employers for the HRD Corp training programme had been used in various investment activities that were not part of the agency’s objectives.

Meanwhile, Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) said the unsystematic investments and inaccurate reports provided to the minister till it caused a crisis of trust among the public was a serious issue that required attention.

“This is an administration issue, from top management, so I suggest that there needs some action for the chief executive to go on ‘garden leave’ during the investigation as we know we want to restore confidence among the public and contributors towards HRD Corp,” he said.

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) suggested that PAC members be given a set monthly allowance as meetings and proceedings were not an easy process.

“The proceedings require each word to be studied. I thank the PAC members, both from the government and Opposition, it is the PAC’s duty and they should be given a special allowance or allocation, not just a meeting allowance,” he said.

Mordi Anak Bimol (PH- Mas Gading) thanked the Auditor-General for taking the initiative to enable all MPs and stakeholders to understand the real situation of the country’s development through its report.

“Let’s carry out our duties better as a check and balance to the country’s administration. I welcome the government’s efforts to increase transparency and the MADANI government’s determination to fix the government’s expenditure and management style and at the same time curb wastage and leakages.

“I very much agree with the Auditor-General that a document or a summary of the AG’s Report be issued and given to each MP,” he added.