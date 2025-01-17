KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Terengganu is conducting patrols at 21 popular beach locations that are at risk of erosion.

Its director, Nor Mahathir Muhammad said this is to ensure the public does not gather or engage in recreational activities that could endanger their safety.

He said the affected locations included the districts of Kuala Nerus, Kemaman, Besut, Marang, Kuala Terengganu, Dungun and Setiu.

“Eight fire stations are involved in these patrol duties. Each team comprises eight personnel working in three shifts daily following the expected high tides and waves exceeding three metres until Jan 19 (Sunday).

“The public is advised not to go near beach areas, especially severely eroded locations, which can pose a danger during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season,” he said when contacted today.

Nor Mahathir said they noted that some people took the safety issue lightly by taking their families out to the beach during the MTL season, including collecting cockles washed up ashore at Pantai Sura in Dungun.

“Some even brought their young children along. Currently, wind speeds can reach up to 60 kilometres per hour (km/h), with waves as high as 3.5 metres (m). Please, don’t risk your safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu State Fisheries Department director Ruzaidi Mamat reminded the public to comply with food safety practices and ensure all cockles are properly cooked before consumption.

He said the bacterial analysis of cockle samples collected at Pantai Sura on Wednesday is being carried out by the Kuantan Fisheries Biosecurity Laboratory in Pahang and the full result is expected to be announced soon.

However, he added that based on studies conducted in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021, laboratory analyses showed the levels of Fecal coliform and Escherichia coli (E. coli) in cockle samples washed ashore exceeded the stipulated standards, with the levels surpassing 300 MPN/100g and 230 MPN/100g.

“Cockles in this category are classified as Class B, which require thorough cooking before consumption. In addition, the presence of the Vibrio parahaemolyticus bacteria, which are ubiquitous in marine environments, was also detected in previous samples,” he said.

He added that, however, no plankton that produces biotoxins was detected in water samples taken at Pantai Sura on the same day.