Iconic Penang ferry sinks at Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal

BUTTERWORTH: A Penang iconic ferry moored at the Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal here reportedly sank early this morning.

The Penang Port Commission (PPC) is currently working to salvage the ferry, while the fire department is preventing oil from spilling into the sea.

It is understood that the ferry began to lean on its side before sinking at around 3 am, believed to be caused by strong winds snapping its mooring ropes.

PPC chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said a press release regarding the matter would be issued soon.

The iconic Penang ferry service, which had been operating for 126 years, was discontinued in 2020 and replaced by speedboats for passenger transport and ferries for motorcycles and bicycles.

However, to preserve its historical value and iconic status, the PPC plans to convert two iconic ferries into a floating restaurant and museum based at Tanjung City Marina.