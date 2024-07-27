THERE is no denying that parking remains a prevalent issue especially when it comes to drivers who make bad parking decisions, inconveniencing other road users.

Two cars outside a LRT station were spotted parked right under a covered walkway for pedestrians walking to and fro from the station.

A Facebook video uploaded by Sukan Star TV - sstv.my showed the dashcam footage of the incident which took place on Tuesday (July 23) at 10.06am.

“What a strategic parking spot,” captioned the video sarcastically.

ALSO READ: “Park properly, lah!” - Tesla parked badly in Kuala Lumpur gets reminder written on car hood

A black Honda and a yellow Myvi were shown parked at the spot, making it difficult for other vehicles to navigate through the parking space.

As shown in the video, the driver took some time to slowly squeeze through both vehicles.

Needless to say, netizens blasted both the car drivers for parking at such a spot, deeming it a selfish act.

ALSO READ: Irresponsible drivers block two-way street in Bukit Jalil with their parking, causes traffic jam