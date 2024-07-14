Identify unrepaired rural infrastructure for submission to KKDW - Rubiah

ALOR SETAR: Follow-up actions must be taken to identify rural infrastructure projects that have yet to be repaired following the debris flow disaster and these should be submitted to the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), said Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang,

Rubiah, in urging the related parties to take action, said the ministry is aware of complaints regarding this issue and is prepared to investigate and reconsider any proposals or applications for necessary actions.

“We do not deny that the floods have significantly impacted lives and infrastructure, sometimes affecting emotions as well. The ministry consistently pays attention to these matters, especially when they involve rural areas.

“However, all proposals in applications will be thoroughly analysed, as any assistance involves not only KKDW but also the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA),“ she told the medai after attending Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) College 12th graduation ceremony here today.

She was commenting on the grievances of the people in the Baling district, especially in Kampung Iboi, regarding infrastructure damage such as roads and bridges that have not yet been repaired following the debris flow disaster in 2022.

According to Rubiah, although KKDW is responsible for rural issues, particularly infrastructure, there are matters involving allocations for disaster-affected areas that are also managed by other ministries and departments.

Citing the house repair or reconstruction programme as an example, Rubiah said while KKDW is responsible, issues related to the site or land must be resolved before rebuilding can commence.

“We also face allocation constraints, but we investigate reported issues. If relevant, we will take action and make improvements where appropriate,“ she said.

Earlier, a total of 593 KEDA College graduates received their certificates at the ceremony, which included graduates from 2019 to 2023.