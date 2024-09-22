IGP denies allegations of senior officers’ involvement with GISBH

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has dismissed allegations linking senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to protecting the activities of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), calling them baseless and malicious.

Razarudin described the claims as slanderous accusations made by irresponsible parties using a fake account.

“We are aware that this fake account is the source of the defamatory claims, and the allegations linking PDRM officers with GISBH are entirely false,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Recently, a video went viral on TikTok, accusing several senior police officers of protecting and receiving money from the company for personal gain.

On Sept 11, police launched ‘Op Global’, which saw raids conducted on 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH. The company is allegedly involved in child exploitation activities and alleged doctrine of bigotry.

The fourth phase of the operation, carried out across Peninsular Malaysia starting yesterday, uncovered several pamphlets containing elements believed to contradict Islamic teachings and superstitious items.