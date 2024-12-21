SPPP welcomes diesel subsidy to alleviate operating costs

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Port Commission (SPPP) welcomed the Transport Ministry’s announcement yesterday regarding diesel subsidies for ferry and passenger boat operators, as well as Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) services.

Its chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said that the subsidy would help alleviate some of the operational costs of passenger ferries in Penang.

“SPPP and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) will adhere to the conditions and procedures set out by the ministry to qualify for these diesel subsidies,“ he said.

He also said that the commission would comply with the ministry’s recommendation to maintain the current ferry ticket prices.

Currently, four passenger ferries operate daily, offering transportation for passengers and motorcycles between the Raja Tun Uda Ferry Terminal near Georgetown and the Sultan Abdul Halim Ferry Terminal in Butterworth from 6 am to 11 pm.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced that the government will provide diesel subsidies to passenger ferry operators and RORO services across seven major islands, effective Jan 1.

Loke revealed that the subsidised diesel will be priced at RM2.50 per litre, with a maximum subsidy rate of 50 sen per litre.

The subsidy will cover strategic routes for transportation services, including those in the Federal Territory of Labuan, Pulau Langkawi, Pulau Pangkor, Pulau Ketam, Pulau Tioman, Pulau Redang, and Penang.