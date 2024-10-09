IGP denies state police chief arrest claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has refuted claims that a state police chief was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the claims are false, following verification from the MACC.

“There was no arrest involving the state police chief by the MACC. This information is inaccurate,” he told Bernama.

Razarudin urged the public to refrain from spreading false information which could damage the reputation of PDRM.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki also dismissed the arrest claim as false.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof similarly denied the reports.

“This is false news... Many false claims are circulating on social media, not just about this issue,” he said.

The rumours of the arrest, and the alleged discovery of RM4 million in cash, had previously gone viral on the Telegram application.