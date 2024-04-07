IIUM student intake performance unsatisfactory - AG’s Report

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of local and international students registered at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) is lower compared to the places offered from 2020 to July 2023, according to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2024.

This involves offers for Foundation, Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree and Doctorate levels, with only 25,939 local students registered out of 39,322 offers made, while for international students, only 1,701 registered compared to 3,808 places offered.

“The student intake performance is unsatisfactory. Registration of local and international students only recorded 66 per cent and 44.7 per cent, respectively. As a result, revenue from tuition fees is insufficient to cover IIUM’s operating expenses,” according to the report tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The report also found that IIUM’s tuition fee collection performance is unsatisfactory, with arrears amounting to RM14.04 million, which have not yet been successfully collected as of July 31, 2023.

The highest debt is owed by international students without sponsorship, with 5,016 students owing RM9.17 million, while 531 international sponsored students have a total debt of RM1.12 million.

For local students, there are 13,613 debtors with a total of RM3.75 million. Of these, 10,176 students are without sponsorship, while the rest are sponsored.

Meanwhile, IIUM, in its response, said the lower registration compared to offers is due to candidates receiving offers from other institutions that provide scholarships both domestically and abroad, while the low percentage of international student registrations was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding debts, IIUM informed that they have implemented a restriction on the issuance of academic transcripts to students with outstanding debts starting from March 14, 2024, and will introduce a Zero Debt Policy during the first semester of the 2024/2025 academic session.