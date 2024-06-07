Immigration Dept busts prostitution syndicate in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department conducted a crackdown on a foreign prostitution syndicate in the Klang Valley, resulting in the arrest of 75 individuals yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the operation, which started at 1.45 pm involved personnel from the Intelligence and Special Operations Division at their headquarters in Putrajaya.

“After two weeks of surveillance and gathering public information, the team arrested 57 women comprising 32 Indonesians, 11 Bangladeshis, eight Vietnamese, and six Indians,“ he said in a statement today.

“In addition, 10 foreign men including seven Bangladeshis, two Myanmar nationals and one Indonesian, aged between 17 and 46 years were arrested. Also detained were seven local men and one local woman, aged between 23 and 65 years,“ he added.

Upon initial checks, 13 Indonesian women and four Vietnamese women women were found to possess valid passports, while two Indonesian women and one Vietnamese woman had overstayed.

The other foreign nationals who were arrested did not possess valid travel documents or passports to be in the country.

“During the operation, the team seized a mobile phone, 15 Indonesian passports, five Vietnamese passports, RM1,750 in cash, a computer set and 10 customer registration books,“ he added.