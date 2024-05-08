Improve mobilisation to prevent critical shortages of medical staff - Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) has urged the Ministry of Health (MOH) to strengthen the mobilisation of medical personnel to prevent critical manpower shortages in the healthcare sector in certain locations.

Its president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said this call comes in response to the Hulu Langat district health office’s (PKD) decision to limit the maternity leave of medical officers to 60 days due to staff shortages.

He said that the experience from the COVID-19 pandemic, which nearly caused the collapse of the country’s health facilities, should serve as a lesson for the government to strengthen the mobilisation of healthcare workers at all levels.

“Although, from a legal standpoint, the matter (limiting maternity leave) does not violate existing regulations, it does, from a welfare perspective, deny the employee their rights.

“CUEPACS urges the MOH to address the shortage of healthcare workers in government facilities immediately, as this could disrupt the delivery of healthcare services and compromise employee welfare,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan added that although the State Health Department assured it would consider applications for additional maternity leave on a case-by-case basis, CUEPACS was concerned that elements of coercion might be affecting the public officials involved.

He said this was due to the fact that approval is subject to the interests of the service and the considerations of the department head.

“Efforts to expedite the filling of vacancies must be given serious attention to prevent health workers from having to work overtime to cover shortages. The welfare of healthcare workers should not be neglected while ensuring that health services continue to operate as usual.

“They are human beings who need enough rest, time for social activities and their families,” he said.

A local news portal previously reported that Hulu Langat PKD had set a 60-day maternity leave policy for medical officers at the district health clinics, effective from June 27.

Selangor state health department director Dr Ummi Kalthom Shamsudin said the decision to approve maternity leave due to the lack of medical officers at the Hulu Langat district health office in Selangor was agreed upon by all clinic heads in the district.

She said the decision was reached by taking in consideration there were seven medical officers on maternity leave simultaneously at several health clinics throughout the months of June and July 2024.