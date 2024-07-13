Inability to meet fire safety standards among reasons for unregistered tahfiz centres

KUALA NERUS: The inability to meet the safety standards set by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department is among the reasons many tahfiz centres in the country remain unregistered.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this issue is particularly concerning, especially if an incident occurs that endangers the lives of the students.

“There are 1,199 registered tahfiz centres nationwide, producing 125,000 huffaz (Muslims who have learnt the Quran completely by heart). However, there are many more unregistered tahfiz centres because they cannot comply with the conditions set by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

“This raises concerns if a fire or any other incident occurs, as we have seen in the past with the tahfiz centre in Keramat (Kuala Lumpur) where many students were trapped in a fire. Previously, we have heard of many unregistered tahfiz centres failing to meet the set standards facing problems,“ he said.

He told this reporters after officiating the launch of the Terengganu Community Development Department (Kemas) Pre-Tahfiz Programme at Dewan Sultan Mizan Universiti Malaysia Terengganu here today.

In other developments, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that over 140,000 students from Kemas preschools across the country could become young huffaz by 2026 through the Pre-Tahfiz Programme.

He said the Pre-Tahfiz Programme, which officially began this year, not only injects the concept of holistic Islam at the early education level but also prepares students to face the challenges of the digital and technological world.

“We see children as young as two years old, with parents giving them smartphones to calm them when they are upset and crying. Eventually, these children end up playing games.

“If children are not taught the knowledge of the Quran, our concern with advanced technology, including AI (artificial intelligence), is that they may receive incorrect information,“ he said.

The Kemas Pre-Tahfiz Programme aims to enhance Quranic education in addition to the existing module (Islamic Appreciation Programme) at Kemas preschools.

It includes aspects of Quranic education to produce young huffaz proficient in memorising the Quranic surahs in Juz Amma and selected surahs (Juz 30) with proper recitation (Qiraat), etiquette (Adab), and reflection (Tadabbur).

This programme is also part of the Strategic Direction (HATS) of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) for 2023 to develop comprehensive rural human capital and strengthen Quranic education for children.