KUALA LUMPUR: All work at the construction site for the Sungai Rasau Water Supply Scheme (Stage 1) project, located at Taman Mas, Puchong, Selangor has been halted to evaluate the situation and implement additional safety protocols.

Gamuda Berhad in a statement said all parties at the construction site are working closely with local authorities and experts to investigate the cause of the incident and determine the appropriate course of action.

“Our top priority is the safety of our workers, the public, and the environment.

“We are grateful to report that no injuries were sustained by either our construction workers or the public,” said the statement.

The company said at 2pm on Saturday (Sept 7) there was a collapse of the pond embankment resulting in the pond water entering the construction work front area.

“The water breach is entirely confined within the construction site,” it said.