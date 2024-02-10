Incident involving Sabari raises vigilance among neighbours

BALING: The incident involving retired Felcra officer Sabari Baharom who was allegedly thrown into Sungai Padang Terap near Jitra, has raised concerns among his neighbours.

Mohd Sukeri Karim, 61, said that following the incident, he has taken precautions, including logging the registration numbers of every vehicle that enters his house compound.

“My family and I have found it difficult to sleep since hearing about the incident, as we often think of what happened to Sabari, who was truly a good person.

“If the car is familiar, it’s fine; if not, we’ll be suspicious. We’ll take note of the registration number. Also, if we hear any noise at night, we’ll stay awake and conduct a check,” he said when met at his home in Kampung Mengkuang Tengah near here today.

He also mentioned that he is considering installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras around his home for added security.

Mohd Sukeri said the incident had a profound impact on him and his family due to Sabari’s caring nature and personality towards his neighbours.

“Sabari was always very concerned about me. If he noticed I hadn’t gone to the mosque, he would come by to check on me. He would also let me know whenever he planned to visit his children or his wife in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Mohd Sukeri also hoped that Sabari’s body would be found soon and that those responsible would be brought to justice and receive appropriate punishment.

The Imam of Masjid Al-Mutmainnah in Kampung Mengkuang, Saidin Husain, 65, described Sabari as a kind-hearted person who regularly performed congregational prayers at the mosque.

“Sabari loved sharing meals with the congregation and always spoke kindly to everyone...he had a fruit orchard, and during the fruit season, he would share his harvest with all. He often hosted feasts at the mosque and at his home. Since he went missing, the entire congregation deeply feels his absence,” he said.

Earlier, Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh confirmed the arrest of two local suspects, aged 26 and 38, last Friday to assist in the investigation into Sabari’s disappearance.

Sabari, 62, has been missing since Sept 4 and his burnt-out Proton Waja was later found in Belantik, Sik.