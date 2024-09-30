Sabari believed murdered, body thrown into Sungai Padang Terap - Cops

ALOR SETAR: Police believe they have unravelled the mystery of the disappearance of Sabari Baharom, a 62-year-old retired Felcra officer who went missing in Baling on Sept 4, following the arrest of two local men yesterday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the two suspects, aged 26 and 38, admitted to throwing the victim into Sungai Padang Terap in Jitra, with his hands bound and mouth sealed with adhesive tape.

“The missing person case has been resolved, but the investigation is ongoing under Section 302 of the Penal Code. The victim’s body has not yet been found, and efforts to locate him by the police and other agencies are ongoing.

“The police have informed the victim’s family about the progress of the investigation. All parties are urged not to speculate about the incident and to respect the sensitivity of the victim’s family,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier media reports indicated that Sabari went missing after allegedly leaving his home in Kampung Mengkuang Tengah, Baling, driving a Proton Waja. His family realised he was missing when they were unable to contact him via his mobile phone.

Additionally, several cash withdrawals from one of Sabari’s bank accounts were detected, which were done by an individual identified through CCTV footage.

Sabari’s car was later found burnt in Belantik, Sik, but there has been no sign of him.