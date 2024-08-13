‘Increased penalties for motorists on drugs timely’

PETALING JAYA: The government proposal to enforce stricter penalties for motorists who test positive for drugs comes at the right time as the number of such motorists is alarming, said Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua.

“This is particularly so for commercial vehicle drivers as it is evident that current laws are inadequate in deterring such dangerous behaviour. Strengthening penalties is a crucial step towards enhancing road safety and protecting lives.”

On Aug 6, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry is looking to amend Section 45A of the Road Transport Act to take sterner action against motorists who use drugs.

He said a commercial vehicle special operation from Aug 1 to 5 saw 276 commercial vehicle drivers undergo urine tests, resulting in the arrest of 21 lorry drivers by Road Transport Department officers.

“This means out of every 13 drivers, there is one who is under the influence of drugs when driving on the road.

“We can take action against them if they cause a crash. However, we can only suspend their licence if they are caught for being under the influence of drugs.”

His comments follow an Aug 3 incident in Pekan, Pahang in which a lorry driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs crashed into a house, resulting in the deaths of two siblings.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the man is being probed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death due to reckless or dangerous driving and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for self-administration or consumption of dangerous drugs.

Law said while Malaysia has implemented strict laws and enforcement measures to address drunk driving, similar efforts should be extended to drug-using motorists, but this is not well addressed or studied, leaving gaps in enforcement and public understanding.

“Stricter penalties for motorists on drugs could deter impaired driving and improve road safety. However, they should be part of a broader strategy that includes education, support and strong enforcement.

“Current policies may not be fully equipped to detect drug impairment, especially with newer or synthetic drugs. While testing for alcohol is straightforward, identifying drug impairment can be more challenging, leading to some impaired drivers going unnoticed.”

He said commonly abused substances include stimulants, such as methamphetamine and amphetamines, as well as over-the-counter medications containing stimulants or caffeine.

“Alcohol has relatively predictable effects on driving ability, whereas different drugs can impair drivers in various ways, from slowing reaction times to causing hallucinations or severe drowsiness.”

He said long hours on the road could lead drivers to use stimulants to stay awake while inadequate rest breaks could push them to use drugs to fight off fatigue and sleep deprivation.

He said even if road crashes do not involve them, driving under the influence of drugs is a serious threat to public safety as it endangers the driver and other road users, adding that drug use could significantly impair cognitive and motor functions, such as hand eye coordination and the ability to maintain control of a vehicle.

He also said even if a crash does not occur, the reduced ability to respond to sudden dangers raises the risk of collisions.

“As the government works to heighten penalties on drug-using motorists, it is essential that these actions are backed by additional research and public education to address and reduce all forms of impaired driving.”

The National Anti-Drug Agency said it would only comment after discussions with relevant authorities.