Innovation-friendly environment a priority to develop hydrogen potential - DPM Fadillah

KUCHING: Malaysia will prioritise innovation-friendly environment in recognising hydrogen’s potential to revolutionise multiple sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this priority would be given through financial support, incentives for technology adoption and multiple stakeholders collaboration.

“The Government of Malaysia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to harnessing hydrogen power for a sustainable future, through investment, incentives, infrastructure development, innovation and collaboration in paving the way for a hydrogen economy which is beneficial for all of us in mitigating climate change.”

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister said this at the closing ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024 here, today.

He said several agencies under his ministry were pursuing hydrogen initiatives through allocations for fuel cell research, collaboration on production from biomass and water electrolysis and catalyst projects for green hydrogen production and export.

Fadillah said strong government support for the hydrogen economy is crucial and this is evident in the recently launched Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap which aims to position Malaysia as a leading hydrogen economy by 2050.

“The roadmap addresses key challenges across the hydrogen value chain, emphasising governance, technology commercialization and human capital development in driving this agenda,” he said.

At the same time, Fadillah said the government were also mindful of infrastructure development and investments, which are crucial for widespread hydrogen adoption and utilisation.

“Our vision extends to positioning ourselves in the region as a leader in hydrogen technology and innovation by supporting research and development and nurturing an ecosystem conducive to idea generation and business growth,” he added.