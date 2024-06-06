Interesting activities await visitors at 2024 National TVET Day celebration on June 7-8

BANTING: Exhibitions and activities based on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) are expected to be the main attraction at the two-day National TVET Day celebration at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) Kuala Langat, here, starting tomorrow (June 7).

National TVET Council (MTVET) Secretariat head Dr Mohd Faizal Tokeran said in addition to offering 3,000 job opportunities, this year’s celebration will also be enlivened with exhibitions and skill demonstrations by TVET institutions, as well as technology exhibitions by industry, aerospace and electric vehicles.

“With these activities, the public has the opportunity to obtain various information related to TVET programmes, potential and career paths for graduates to help them plan their respective educational futures.

“Interestingly, this year’s National TVET Day also involves the participation of 12 ministries involved in the TVET education, something that should not be missed by visitors,” he told reporters after reviewing the preparations for the 2024 National TVET Day celebration at ILP Kuala Langat, yesterday.

Mohd Faizal said the event, which is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors, also features various activities divided into five hubs, namely TVET Exhibition, TVET Seminar, TVET Job Fair, TVET Entrepreneur and TVET Challenge.

Accordingly, he invited the public to attend the celebration tomorrow and Saturday and seize the opportunity to obtain various information regarding the role and success of the TVET field in driving the country’s economic growth.

He added that the event also serves as the best platform for the public to get a real picture of TVET education which was previously considered as a second choice and find out more about the efforts made by the government in uplifting and empowering the TVET field.

Mohd Faizal said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the celebration on Saturday and launch the National TVET Policy 2030.

The National TVET Policy 2030 was developed as a document that will serve as a reference and guide TVET institutions in offering and implementing quality programmes based on industry needs, he said.

He added that the National TVET Policy 2030 aims to lead Malaysia towards a developed country centred on skilled human capital through the implementation of responsive, flexible and inclusive TVET programmes.

The National TVET Day is celebrated on June 2 each year and this year’s theme is ‘TVET Pilihan Utama Kerjaya’.