PETALING JAYA: Police are still investigating the motive behind the kidnapping of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui, who went missing during a Bon Odori Japanese event at a mall in Iskandar Puteri, Johor last Saturday.

Two days after her disappearance, four suspects - two men and two women, aged between 28 and 55 - were arrested.

Follow-up investigations which led police to find the girl with a 31-year-old man at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor, during a 4.30am raid on Tuesday. The man was later detained and remanded until next Monday.

According to The Star, Iskandar Puteri district police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said no new arrests have been made as of yesterday afternoon apart from the five suspects already in custody.

“We hope for some space to conduct the probe. Answers will be given once we conclude our investigation,” he was quoted as saying.

