Missing girl: Suspects brought to court

PETALING JAYA: The three individuals who were detained yesterday to assist in the investigation into the case involving six-year-old girl Albertine Leo Jia Hui were brought to the Johor Bahru court complex this morning.

According to Berita Harian, two male suspects, dressed in orange and purple lock-up attire, arrived at 8.45am, while the female suspect arrived 10 minutes later.

The two men and a woman aged between 28 and 55 were arrested at around 1.30pm in the Iskandar Puteri area yesterday.

They are expected to be remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 365 of the Penal Code.

However, the child has yet to be found.

READ MORE: Police seek public help to locate missing six-year-old girl at Eco Galleria Shopping Centre

The child, of Chinese descent, was last seen by her father around 8.30pm on July 20 (Saturday).

She went missing at Eco Galleria Shopping Centre in Iskandar Puteri, Johor

The girl was wearing a white T-shirt with a ‘Mickey Mouse’ image on the chest and shorts.

Leo is approximately 120cm tall, with long black hair, fair complexion and a slim build.

ALSO READ:

JB cafe owner offering RM10,000 reward to person who finds missing six-year-old girl

JB company offers RM50,000 reward to person who can find missing six-year-old girl