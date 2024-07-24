Six-year-old Albertine Leo reunited with family

PETALING JAYA: Six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui who was discovered in Batang Kali yesterday (July 23) has finally been reunited with her family.

A picture of Leo along with her mother Leo Qieo Xin, and father and several other individuals believed to be family members was shared on Facebook by Barbie, social media user who is believed to be her relative.

In her post, Barbie thanked everyone for their concern and said that Albertine was with her family but she was tired.

“We will take her home for a reunion and a good rest.

“Her family also wanted me to relay the message to the public to thank them for all their love and concern, as well as help in sharing the postings that led to her being found,“ the woman added.

She also said that she had gotten the approval of the family before posting the picture onto Facebook.

Leo, who was reported missing since Saturday (July 20) was discovered in a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor yesterday.