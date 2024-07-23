Albertine Leo kidnapping case: Five suspects arrested

PETALING JAYA: Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the kidnapping of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui.

The suspects, including two women, have no known relations to the victim, said Johor police chief Commissioner M. Kumar.

According to New Straits Times, Leo was discovered with a 31-year-old suspect in a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor.

Meanwhile, two men and a woman aged between 28 and 55 were arrested in the Iskandar Puteri area yesterday.

They were brought to Johor Baru Court Complex and remanded for four days to assist with the investigation.

Another suspect, a woman, was arrested later last night.

All five suspects are locals.