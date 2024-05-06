Investigation papers on PwD assault case with DPP Office

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have completed the investigation papers involving a disabled (PwD) e-hailing driver who was allegedly assaulted by an escort of a prominent person last month.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation papers were submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

He said statements had been recorded from 12 individuals including the victim, hotel workers and escorts of the VIP concerned.

“Although the complainant (the victim) in this case has withdrawn the police report, further recording of statements revealed that he is still interested to continue with this case,” he said when contacted today.

He said checks showed that the suspect had no disciplinary records.

Razarudin also advised the public not to speculate about the incident.

“Any dissemination of false information can affect the ongoing investigation,” he said.

Last Wednesday (May 29), Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the e-hailing driver lodged a report at 1 pm on May 28 claiming he was assaulted by an individual who was an escort to a prominent person.

The victim then made a second report at 9.59 pm on the same day stating that the matter had been resolved amicably and he did not wish to pursue the case.

According to media reports, the victim alleged that he was punched in the head and asked to move his vehicle while waiting for passengers at a hotel in Brickfields.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) today took a statement from the e-hailing driver to assist in investigations regarding disciplinary issues involving a police personnel.

JIPS director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, when contacted, said a media statement on the matter would be issued.

The e-hailing driver, Ong Ing Keong, 46, arrived at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters at 10.45 am today with lawyers Latheefa Koya and N. Surendran from the Lawyers for Liberty as well as an interpreter, and completed giving his statement after nearly five hours.

Surendran, when met by reporters outside Bukit Aman, said that Ong’s statement was recorded by three officers from JIPS.

“JIPS investigators are conducting an internal inquiry on the assault involving Ong, indicating to us that the perpetrator is an escort attached to the police. They are investigating him for possible misconduct.

“They are also investigating circumstances surrounding the withdrawal of the victim’s initial report, the so-called settlement and matters that took place at the Brickfields district police headquarters,” he said.