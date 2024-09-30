IRB: Over 60 audits conducted of GISBH, related parties

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has conducted over 60 audits on GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), its associated companies and related individuals for previous assessment years.

The IRB, in a statement today, said that GISBH, along with the related companies and individuals, have been subjected to compounds and penalties for the audited assessment years.

“The taxpayers have paid the fines and penalty imposed.

“Continuous monitoring of tax compliance by GISBH, as well as that of the related companies and individuals, is carried in the same manner as for other taxpayers. No special treatment is given to them,” the statement said.

According to IRB, the recent statement by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain claiming that GISBH had never paid the tax referred to the latest assessment year, which is being investigated by the tax agency in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The IRB said its cooperation with PDRM aimed to complete its probe based on new information and findings related to the taxation issue for the latest assessment year.

“Prosecution actions and penalties under the Income Tax Act 1967 will be taken for any violation of the relevant legal provisions,” the statement added.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to combating tax non-compliance, ensuring fairness for all compliant taxpayers while avoiding leakage involving national revenue.