Istana Negara distributes sacrificial meat to over 1,000 asnaf and staff

KUALA LUMPUR: Istana Negara distributed sacrificial meat to over 1,000 asnaf individuals and staff in conjunction with the Aidil Adha celebration, here today.

Datuk Zailani Hashim, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, stated that the sacrificial meat was among the gifts from the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, who graciously donated 10 cows for this year’s Aidil Adha.

An additional three cows were donated by the facility management company, GFM Services Berhad, and palace staff who also participated in the sacrificial ritual, he said.

“This marks one of the largest numbers of sacrificial cows ever organised by Istana Negara for Aidil Adha. We are very grateful. His Majesty is very generous and likes to contribute,“ he told Bernama after the distribution.

Zailani added that the programme aimed to ease the burden on families from the needy and asnaf groups while fostering harmony and a spirit of mutual assistance.