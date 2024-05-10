It’s Malaysia’s right to engage with various global partners, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has defended Malaysia’s right to engage with various global partners, including Russia, while maintaining a balance stance on international issues.

He said countries should not dictate to others what is best for them, adding that as a trading nation, Malaysia welcomes investments from all over the world.

Addressing a question on Malaysia’s intention to join BRICS and its perceived growing ties with Russia during an interview with CNBC, Anwar said he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok recently as the country is the current chair of the 10-member intergovernmental organisation.

“I went to Vladivostok to convey our interest to be part of BRICS and continue trade and investments in areas which are not contentious. I see no reason why we should not.

“Malaysia is a trading nation and we welcome investments from all over the world. We should not discriminate any other country,” he said.

Malaysia has applied to join BRICS in July 2024.

Anwar’s vocal support for Palestine and criticism of Israeli actions in Gaza featured in the interview.

He questioned the international community’s double standards, contrasting the significant support for Ukraine with the lack of decisive action to stop the violence in Gaza.

“Why do we talk about democracy and human rights if we condone atrocities and genocide happening daily?” Anwar asked.

He criticised the financial support provided to Ukraine by the US and Western countries as compared to their funding for military actions in Gaza.

Anwar said while calls were made to end the war in Gaza, no real attempts had been done.

“I have to voice out. Even in Ukraine. I’ve made it quite clear that I am not in favour of the invasion but Ukraine becomes a big issue in the US and Europe, but here (Gaza), they spent billions of dollars to kill.

“This hypocrisy must end,” he said.