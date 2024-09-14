JAIS to investigate welfare homes, Islamic schools associated with GISBH

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has been ordered to conduct an immediate investigation into all welfare homes and Islamic schools in Selangor associated with Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holding (GISBH) and its network, according to Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS).

In a statement today, MAIS chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said it was to ensure that no practices contrary to the true teachings of Islam are being propagated.

“If it is found that the welfare homes and Islamic schools involved in teachings that deviate from Islam, the enforcement and prosecution under the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995 should be carried out promptly,” he said, adding that the registration of the schools under the Enactment on the Regulation of Islamic Religious Schools 1988 must be revoked.

Abdul Aziz said MAIS takes seriously the allegations of Islamic schools in Selangor being involved in criminal activities and the dissemination of teachings that deviate from Islam.

Elaborating, Abdul Aziz said GISBH is associated with the teachings and beliefs of the Al-Arqam group, which has been banned in Selangor through the fatwas issued on Feb 4, 1993, Aug 11, 1994, and Dec 2, 2006, adding that the ban also includes similar teachings and beliefs.

He advised all Muslims in Selangor to be aware of any teachings or beliefs that have been declared as deviating from the true teachings of Islam to avoid being involved with such teachings as it is an offence under the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995.