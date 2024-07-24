Jane Teoh launches Anti-Cyberbullying #DareToShout Campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 Jane Teoh today launched the Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign #DareToShout to raise awareness about online misconductcrime in the community.

The 27-year-old social media personality said she took the initiative to organise the campaign as she is also an influence and wants to spread and encourage the good use of the Internet to the public.

“The objective of this campaign is to promote anti-cyberbullying. I raised this issue when I participated in Miss Universe Malaysia 2018. So, this campaign allows me to continue the initiative.

“It is an issue that is also very relevant to students today since social media is part of our lifestyle and they need to know their responsibilities as users,“ she said when met by reporters after giving a talk on anti-cyberbullying, youth and women’s empowerment to more than 200 students of Sekolah Menengah Stella Maris here.

She said the campaign will be held in schools and universities and welcomes the participation of any quarters to make it a success.

According to Teoh, she will also get other social media influencers to promote the campaign.

“I have invited a few and plan to involve more influencers such as TikTokers and Youtubers who are popular among children,“ she said.

She said programmes should be held for school students to expose them to online misconduct and suggested that it be included in the school syllabus.

Last Friday, the Cabinet Meeting agreed to establish a special committee to deal with the issue of cyberbullying in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police to take strict action against those involved in cyberbullying.