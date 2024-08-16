Japan remains committed to invest in Malaysia’s green energy, focus on hydrogen

LIMA: Japan continues to show deep interest in investing in Malaysia’s energy sector, especially in the green hydrogen sector, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said Japan has already invested in Sarawak in the same industry and that it would continue to support Malaysia in terms of investment.

In December last year, it was reported that Sarawak would be producing green hydrogen on a large scale mainly for the Japanese market under a tripartite agreement inked between the Sarawak Economic Development Corp (SEDC) and two Japanese firms. “They are asking for our support and cooperation for what they have to offer. We can’t give a final decision (at this meeting). I have to bring it back to get a decision at the government level,“ he said.

Fadillah said this to the media after attending a courtesy visit session with four countries, namely Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei and Japan, in conjunction with his visit to Peru to attend the Energy Ministers Meeting, under the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), from Aug 15-16, 2024.

He said the four countries were ready to support Malaysia’s plans.

“What’s more, next year we will be ASEAN chair. (So) the bilateral meeting we held on Thursday morning and afternoon was in that context. While at the round table session, each of the APEC countries gave their views on the topic that had been prepared, which was related to how we want to mobilise the strategies of the respective countries in relation to the energy transition, which is the supply of clean and renewable energy.

“And at the same time (in switching) to this renewable and clean energy, how we want to ensure the security of energy supply. Second, in terms of safety and third, also to ensure that no party is left behind”.

The meeting also discussed cooperation opportunities in the development of halal certification by Vietnam, the SME capacity development and investment by Singapore and the organisation of the 3rd Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting by Malaysia in 2025.

Meanwhile, Fadillah also said the issue of implementing third party access (TPA) was also discussed at the meeting of energy ministers. “We will announce everything in September, in terms of the mechanism, in terms of the rules, including the costing. Many are interested in the TPA of the electricity supply industry. So we will have an industrial dialogue on Aug 22. From there we get feedback from industry players,“ he added.

The 14th APEC Energy Ministers’ Meeting (EMM14) at the Lima Convention Center, hosted by Peru, brings together energy ministers from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss strategies to drive the energy transition.