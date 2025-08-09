JDT dominates Selangor 3-0 in Charity Shield as Munoz praises players

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM (JDT) head coach Xisco Munoz commended his players’ commitment after their 3-0 victory over Selangor FC in the Charity Shield.

The match, held at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, saw JDT dominate from the first minute with a well-executed game plan.

Munoz highlighted his team’s strong start, which included an early goal that set the tone for the match.

He praised his players for maintaining discipline despite Selangor’s attempts to rally in the second half.

“In the first half, the team had a very good start to the game, we controlled the game and scoring in the first minute was very important for us,” Munoz said.

He added that tactical adjustments in the second half helped maintain balance and secure the win.

JDT’s goals came from new striker Jairo Da Silva, defender Eddy Israfilov, and winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi.

The victory marked JDT’s 10th Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup triumph since 2015.

Selangor coach Kinoshi Katsuhito admitted the early goal disrupted his team’s strategy.

He criticised his players for lacking focus from the opening whistle.

“The first goal broke our plan, but we have to be in the game from the very first minute,” Katsuhito said.

He acknowledged JDT’s strength and warned that lapses in concentration would be punished.

The Japanese coach stressed the need for improvement to compete at the highest level. - Bernama